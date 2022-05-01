SMITH, Carol Rogers



Carol Rogers Smith, 85, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island passed away on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Venetta and William Rogers, on December 15, 1936. She attended St. Clare's School in Woonsocket, graduating in 1954 and Rhode Island College in Providence, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Education. Carol married Richard Henry Smith on October 27, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in Woonsocket. She taught school at 5th Avenue School in Woonsocket for two years before moving and ultimately settling in Atlanta, Georgia where she taught special education for 25 years.



Carol was a voracious reader and libraries were among her favorite places. She also dearly missed her beloved Rhode Island – especially the food - and traveled back whenever possible. Among the first orders of business when she was there was a trip to George's or Aunt Carrie's for fish and chips, clam cakes and white clam chowder. She was also an avid sports fan with a near encyclopedic knowledge of the Atlanta Braves. Among her other sports favorites were Matt Ryan, Dabo Swinney, Uga, the 2004 Boston Red Sox, and the Little League World Series. She was also a 30-year member of the Twin Lakes Community Swim and Tennis Club.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smith; as well as a sister, Jeanne Mattiucci and brother, William (Bill) Rogers, and nephew Billy Rogers.



Carol is survived by her three children, Timothy Smith (Kelly), Todd Smith (Tammy), and Suzanne Sylvester (Gary); her brother John Rogers and sister Ellen Rogers; three grandchildren whom she adored, Ben Smith (Samantha), Jackson Smith (Abigail), and Jordan Sylvester; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and will be especially missed by her three grand dogs; Luna, Maya and Virgil.



A memorial service followed by a light reception will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 7th, at the Chapel at H.M Patterson & Son located at 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery at 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dekalb County Public Library Foundation, for the Northlake or Brookhaven Branch. https://foundation.dekalblibrary.org/.



The family also wishes to thank Agape Hospice Care and their wonderful nurses and caregivers, as well as the entire staff of KingsBridge Retirement Community for their loving support of our mother.



