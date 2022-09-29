SMITH, Bruce



Bruce Lamar Smith, age 86, of Marietta, GA passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.



He was born in Clinton, TN on December 16, 1935 to the late Mae and Patten Smith. He joined the United States Air Force in 1959 and served over 4 years as an aircraft mechanic. While in the Air Force, he married Sammie Lou Ruffner of Oliver Springs, TN. Over their long marriage they enjoyed going to Las Vegas several times a year. "Love" (as he called her frequently) was the light of his life, and they were married for over 45 years before her death in 2006. He worked for Lockheed for over ten years, then Northwest Airlines for over 25. Bruce was a member of Samuel S. Lawrence lodge number 721 F&AM for over fifty years, and served as Chaplin of the lodge for several years. He was a devout Christian and was a Deacon of Green Acres Baptist Church in Smyrna, GA. He also obtained a bachelor's degree in Theology and an associate degree in Bible Arts. Hobbies that brought him great joy included reloading ammo and shooting guns. He captured family memories with his VHS camcorder. Bruce is survived by his children, Bonnie Norton of Marietta, Larry (Loretta) Smith of Powder Springs, Patten (Shonna) Smith of Marietta, and Glenn (DeAnza) Smith of Cartersville; grandchildren, Vicki Norton, Larry Lamar Smith, Jr., Robbie (Amy) Norton, Tim Smith, Kaylee (Ian) Taylor, Kelsie (Josiah) Hightower, and Aubree Smith; great-grandchildren Alyssa Walker, Lily Smith, Logan Smith, Liam Smith, Dylan Norton, Ryleigh Norton, Jeramiah Hightower, and Kaisley Hightower; brother, Glenn (Martha) Smith of Marlow, TN; and sister, Kaye (Ron) Sheldon of Marlow, TN; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Georgia Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Marietta, GA, Funeral Service, with Pastor Dewayne Terry officiating, will be at 2:00 PM in the chapel with burial at Georgia Memorial Gardens. Masonic graveside last rites and Military Honors will be given.

