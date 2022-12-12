SMITH, Brenda



Brenda Anne Smith, age 75, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away December 5, 2022.



Brenda was born September 9, 1947 to the late Ethel and Burley Richey in Sprott, Alabama. Brenda's brothers and sisters include Ernestine Cholette, James Richey, Earl Richey, Janice Latham, Tim Holifield, Mike Holifield, and Dera Haukedahl.



Brenda is survived by her husband, Sonny Smith, and her daughters, Kimberly Moore of Alpharetta, Georgia and Cheri Lowe of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her son, Sean Smith of Alpharetta, Georgia. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Kendall Moore, Mason Moore, Madeleine Smith, Brandon Lowe, Kylie Lowe, and Isabella Lowe. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished her family, and they will treasure their memories of her.



For years, Brenda worked as a health analyst for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, she was a model for about 10 years with major corporations throughout the country. Sonny got Brenda into many sports, including snow skiing, working out at the gym, tennis, golf, bocce ball, running, deep sea fishing and even playing pool. She ran in 7 Atlanta races and one in New Orleans. Brenda also loved shopping and traveling.



A funeral will be held on December 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM in the chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery with a reception afterwards.



