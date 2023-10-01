Obituaries

Smith, Billie

File photo
File photo
Oct 1, 2023

SMITH, Dr. Billie F.

Age 95, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 29, 2023. Services at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelcares.com

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