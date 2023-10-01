Smith, Billie

SMITH, Dr. Billie F.
Age 95, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 29, 2023. Services at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SMITH, Dr. Billie F.
Age 95, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 29, 2023. Services at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA
30080
https://www.carmichaelcares.com