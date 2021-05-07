ajc logo
Smith, Betty

SMITH, Betty Jean

Age 85, of Atlanta, passed Apr. 29, 2021. Service May 8, 9:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

