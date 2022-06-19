SMITH, Betty A.



Betty A. Smith of Cumming, GA passed away on June 15, 2022. Betty was born in Philadelphia, PA and subsequently moved to Chicago, IL, then New York and New Jersey before coming to Atlanta, GA, attending Murphy high school and graduating as valedictorian in 1952. She attended Georgia State College and Tift College, and then was employed in several banking and accounting positions in the Atlanta area. Betty married Joe in 1974 and lived in East Cobb since 1985. Betty participated in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) during this time and became an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, teaching the Blue Ribbon Bible Study to a class of over 150 women weekly for 11 years while attending LAF bible studies and Living Proof Sunday Bible Class. She is survived by her husband of 46 years; BG Joe S. Smith; sons, Hal (Mary) and Brian; grandson, Thomas; and beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Betty will be held at 1:00 PM on June 30, 2022 in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in East Cobb. The family will receive friends in the foyer beginning at 12:00pm before the service. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on July 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.



