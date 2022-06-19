ajc logo
X

Smith, Betty

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Betty A.

Betty A. Smith of Cumming, GA passed away on June 15, 2022. Betty was born in Philadelphia, PA and subsequently moved to Chicago, IL, then New York and New Jersey before coming to Atlanta, GA, attending Murphy high school and graduating as valedictorian in 1952. She attended Georgia State College and Tift College, and then was employed in several banking and accounting positions in the Atlanta area. Betty married Joe in 1974 and lived in East Cobb since 1985. Betty participated in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) during this time and became an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, teaching the Blue Ribbon Bible Study to a class of over 150 women weekly for 11 years while attending LAF bible studies and Living Proof Sunday Bible Class. She is survived by her husband of 46 years; BG Joe S. Smith; sons, Hal (Mary) and Brian; grandson, Thomas; and beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Betty will be held at 1:00 PM on June 30, 2022 in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in East Cobb. The family will receive friends in the foyer beginning at 12:00pm before the service. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on July 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DeLucia keeps Mississippi rolling in 5-1 CWS win over Auburn3h ago
Tight Colombian runoff pits former rebel, millionaire
2h ago
Hawks reportedly losing key assistant coach Chris Jent
3h ago
US Open: For Justin Thomas, honesty is a costly policy
6h ago
US Open: For Justin Thomas, honesty is a costly policy
6h ago
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead
4h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Dickens, Mary
2h ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
14h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top