Smith, Bethel Ann

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Bethel Ann

September 19, 1963 – August 19, 2021

Bethel Ann Smith, resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville at the age of 57 years.

Bethel will be sadly missed by her father, Lawrence J. Smith, Sr., and her siblings, Lawrence J. Smith, Jr. and Karin M. Smith. Bethel was predeceased by her mother, Carol Ann Smith (June 2006).

Bethel worked for Cabot Corporation for 32 years and was known as an incredibly hard worker with a big heart and a good friend to her colleagues. Bethel will be dearly missed.

As per Bethel's request, there will be no service.




