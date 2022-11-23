SMITH, Barbara Anne



Barbara Anne Glisson Smith passed away Thursday, November 17 at the age of 86. Born in Avondale Estates, she was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and two children, Jenny Elaine Smith, and James Forrest Glisson. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Oscar Smith Jr.; her son, Arnold Joseph "Joe" Glisson III (Diane); her daughter, Julie Andrea Herren (Jim); two grandchildren, Jacob Forrest Herren and Jenna Nicole Herren.



Barbara's greatest passion was gardening. She worked diligently through her entire adult life in the yard. One of her greatest moments was to become the founder and president of the Silver Lake Garden Club in the Brittany neighborhood where she lived for the last 57 years of her life.



While actively involved in the Garden Club, she played a leading role in working with the State of Georgia, Oglethorpe University, and several other neighboring organizations in sponsoring a Bicentennial celebration of the nation's 200th birthday. The ceremony took place adjacent to the campus on Lanier Drive, just off Peachtree Road.



Another highlight of her life was her participation in the election of President John F. Kennedy. A fond memory was her management of the train that carried 260 Georgians to Washington to attend the inauguration of President Kennedy. This gave her the chance to personally meet and talk to the President.



Barbara enjoyed playing Bridge in many different card groups. One group in particular, lasted over 40 years. One member of that group recalled that Barbara was a popular member of the group because "she always seemed to have the good cards!" The topic of conversation was always Barbara's grandchildren, Jake and Jenna.



Services will be held on Saturday, November 26, at the H.M. Patterson Funeral Home on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, the family will begin to receive friends at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 AM. A private burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.



