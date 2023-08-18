SMITH, Aretta
Age 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 12, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, August 18, 2023, 11AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Michael Blackshire
Credit: YouTube
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE