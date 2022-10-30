SMITH, Angeline M.



November 2,1934 – October 22, 2022, Decatur, Georgia.



Angie Smith passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022 in the Hospice Center within Emory Hospital. She was born in Marianna, Florida to Harold and Sue D. McCaskill and had an older sister named Suzanne. At the age of 12, they moved to DeFuniak Springs, FL. She attended Walton High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader and playing in the band at the high school football games. While attending high school, she met her future husband to be – Harley Smith to whom she was married to for over 65 years.



Angie went on to graduate with an Education Major focusing on English from Queens College in North Carolina. She taught English to elementary students to help support her family while her husband, Dr. Harley Smith, was in Dental and Orthodontic School. Angie always loved to volunteer and help others at the Decatur Presbyterian Church, The Frazer Center, and participated in The Junior League of Atlanta over the years. Her passion was to make others smile and ensure they felt loved and appreciated. Angie also loved to surround herself with friends and family at The Dillard House, Hilton Head, Grayton Beach and playing bridge with her close friends. Angie was an accomplished and avid tennis player for over 20 years and loved competing in the Alta league.



Angie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Harley Smith; and survived by her son, Harley Smith Jr. (Christa); and her two daughters, Julie Smith (fiancé, Eric), Laura Smith Cooney (Jack). Grandchildren, Kennedy Smith, Harley Smith, III (Jazlyn), Jack Cooney IV, Taylor Smith, and two Great-Grandchildren, Andy and Rosemary Smith. She was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Padgett; and loved by all her nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 19, 2022, at the Decatur Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Decatur Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

