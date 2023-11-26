Obituaries

Smith, Andrew

File photo
File photo
Nov 26, 2023

SMITH, Andrew James

Mr. Andrew James Smith, of Atlanta passed on November 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000.

www.mbfh.com




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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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