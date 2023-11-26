SMITH, Andrew James
Mr. Andrew James Smith, of Atlanta passed on November 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000.
www.mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
SMITH, Andrew James
Mr. Andrew James Smith, of Atlanta passed on November 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000.
www.mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral