Smith, Anderson

SMITH, Dr. Anderson Dodd "Andy"



Dr. Anderson "Andy" Dodd Smith passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, 2023, at the age of 79. Andy was born May 3, 1944, and grew up in Chase City, Virginia. He attended Bluestone High School, where he met his future bride, Glenna Ellen Bevell Smith. Andy was a graduate of Washington and Lee University, where he earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology, and was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He completed a PhD in Experimental Psychology at the University of Virginia in 1970, and then Andy and Glenna moved to Atlanta to begin his career at the Georgia Institute of Technology.



Andy taught undergraduate and graduate students consistently over his five decades at Georgia Tech, receiving the Georgia Tech Outstanding Teacher Award, and continuing even after entering administration, through the fall semester of 2020. Andy served as the Director of the School of Psychology for eight years and was awarded a Regents' Professorship in Psychology. He served as Associate Dean of the College of Science for 11 years and was later named Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies and Academic Affairs, then Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, and then Interim Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education. He served on the planning committee for Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons, the academic home for undergraduates. He was named Honorary Alumnus in 2005. Andy loved everything about Georgia Tech and was proud to be a Yellow Jacket. In addition to attending countless other sporting events, Andy rarely missed a women's basketball game.



Dr. Smith was a leading voice in the field of cognitive aging and memory. Funded by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute of Mental Health for more than 25 years, Dr. Smith wrote/co-edited many articles and books on the organization of memory in older adults, and played a seminal role in the development of the study of aging by founding the biannual Cognitive Aging Conference, which has been hosted in Atlanta for over 30 years. Andy was a beloved figure at every conference and was known for his warm and welcoming presence, and could always be seen selling hundreds of conference t-shirts to all with great success.



Among the many awards and recognitions throughout his career are the APA Award for the Advancement of Psychology and Aging (2011), and the Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award from the Division of Adult Development and Aging of the American Psychological Association (1997).



In further recognition of his scientific achievements, Smith served on the National Advisory Council on Aging of the National Institute of Health, and was elected a Fellow of multiple societies, including the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Sciences, and the Gerontological Society of America. He served as editor of the Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences. He was also an affiliate scientist at the Yerkes National Primate Center at Emory University.



He was a cherished and beloved member of Saint Anne's Episcopal Church for 50 years. As a parishioner, Andy spearheaded the development of Saint Anne's Terrace, a senior living facility located next door to the church. He took pride in his involvement with this ministry, serving on the Terrace Board of Directors, and led many years as board president. He also served on the board of directors for several other Atlanta charities, including Meals on Wheels of Atlanta Senior Citizen Services; Zoo Atlanta's Executive Committee and Chair of Conservation, Education, and Research; Northside Shepherd's Senior Citizen's Center; the Episcopal Charities Foundation; and the North Atlanta Parents' Council.



Andy was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Smith and Nancy Dodd Smith; his brother, John Edward Smith "Jack"; and his niece, Judith Gregory Smith. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Glenna Bevell Smith; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Jane and Oli Owens; his sister-in-law, Anne Smith; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Richard Hunter; his daughter and son-in-law, Leigh-Ellen and Christian Fitzgerald; his four cherished granddaughters, Sadie, Taylor, Mary, and Sydney; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.



A Funeral Service for Andy will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church on Friday, September 8, at 11:00 AM with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 Saint Anne's Lane, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, (404) 237-5589, online:



https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z5B1/campaign/C-12FPT



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com