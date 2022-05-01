ajc logo
X

Smith, Alma

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Alma S.

Funeral services for Mrs. Alma S. Smith, retired Atlanta Public School Educator, will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, 30331, with Rev, Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor officiating. Mrs. Smith will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, Georgia. Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 2, from 1:00 PM until 6:30 PM with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony being held at 4:00PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming available at www.mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Park, Merrie
Howard, Telside
1h ago
Gulledge, Thomas
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top