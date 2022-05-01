SMITH, Alma S.



Funeral services for Mrs. Alma S. Smith, retired Atlanta Public School Educator, will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church 6175 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, 30331, with Rev, Dr. Aaron Parker, Pastor officiating. Mrs. Smith will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta, Georgia. Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 2, from 1:00 PM until 6:30 PM with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony being held at 4:00PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming available at www.mbfh.com



