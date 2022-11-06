ajc logo
Smith, Alma

SMITH, Alma Gail

Ms. Alma Gail Smith of Atlanta entered into rest on October 30, 2022. Celebration of Life Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

