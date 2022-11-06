SMITH, Alma Gail
Ms. Alma Gail Smith of Atlanta entered into rest on October 30, 2022. Celebration of Life Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
