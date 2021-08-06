SMITH, Allen



Allen G. Smith, 56, of Clarkston, GA passed away in Atlanta on August 1, 2021. Allen was born in Meridian, Mississippi to Booker T. and Mary Louise Smith. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Smith; sons, Donovan and Austin; his mother, Mary Smith; 10 sisters; and four brothers. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, Public Viewing will be from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



