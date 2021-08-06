ajc logo
X

Smith, Allen

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Allen

Allen G. Smith, 56, of Clarkston, GA passed away in Atlanta on August 1, 2021. Allen was born in Meridian, Mississippi to Booker T. and Mary Louise Smith. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Smith; sons, Donovan and Austin; his mother, Mary Smith; 10 sisters; and four brothers. On Sunday, August 8, 2021, Public Viewing will be from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Wilburn, Maddox
2
Fletcher, Gloria
3
Jones, Susie
4
Callwood, Willis
5
Marshall, Charles
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top