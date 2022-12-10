Smith, Alfred



IN LOVING MEMORY OF



ALFRED D. SMITH



01/03/1954 - 12/10/2002









It's hard to believe it's been twenty years since you left us and went home to be with the Lord. When your beautiful heart stopped beating it broke our hearts and changed our lives forever. You left us a great legacy and such wonderful memories that's always there to light the way. Not a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. You were the best son, grandson, father, grandfather, brother, husband, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. We will forever miss you and love you. Your family and friends.