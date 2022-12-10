ajc logo
Smith, Alfred

Obituaries
1 hour ago


IN LOVING MEMORY OF

ALFRED D. SMITH

01/03/1954 - 12/10/2002




It's hard to believe it's been twenty years since you left us and went home to be with the Lord. When your beautiful heart stopped beating it broke our hearts and changed our lives forever. You left us a great legacy and such wonderful memories that's always there to light the way. Not a day goes by that you are not in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. You were the best son, grandson, father, grandfather, brother, husband, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. We will forever miss you and love you. Your family and friends.

