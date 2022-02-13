SMITH, Sr., Dr. A. Harley



January 27, 1933 – January 31, 2022, Decatur, Georgia.



Dr. A. Harley Smith, Sr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on January 31, 2022. He was born in Pensacola, Florida, January 27, 1933, to Richmond and Sadie Smith. He grew up with his younger twin sisters Flora Su and Margret Lu. He attended Walton High School, graduated from Davidson College and then completed four years at the Emory School of Dentistry. He served as a Captain in the Dental Corp, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana for 2 years. Harley taught one year at the Emory School of Dentistry before entering a 2-year program in Orthodontics at Emory. In 1965, he opened his practice and retired after 45 years. He served as President of the Georgia Association of Orthodontists. He was also a member of the following organizations: The Georgia Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, Southern Society of Orthodontists, Georgia Association of Orthodontists and the DeKalb Study Club. He was a Life Member and Honorable Fellow of the GDA, and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club. Harley loved being involved in his children's activities and his work with the Lost Boys of Sudan, The Methodist Children's home, The Nicholas House and as a member of the Decatur Presbyterian Church were also very important to him.



Harley is survived by his wife of 65 years, Angeline McCaskill Smith, his son, A. Harley Smith Jr., (Christa) and his two daughters, Julie Smith (fiancé, Eric), Laura Smith Cooney (Jack). Grandchildren, Kennedy Smith, A. Harley Smith, III (Jazlyn), Jack Cooney IV, Taylor Smith, one Great-Grandchild, Andy Smith and Harley's sister, Margaret Lu Wood (Dave) and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Flora Smith Neff and brother-in-law, Bob.



A family memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on April 23, 2022, at the Decatur Presbyterian Church Memory Garden.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030 or the Alzheimer's Association, online, would be appreciated.

