SMELTZER, George



Franklin



George Franklin Smeltzer passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 18, 2023. George was born on July 22, 1940, in Abingdon, Virginia, to Hilda and Albert Carl "Gabby" Smeltzer. George attended William King High School in Abingdon, and the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, the Eli Banana society, and ROTC. Following his graduation from UVA, George joined the Army Medical Corps and worked his way up to Captain. After basic training, George was stationed in Paris, France, for active duty. After his time in Paris, George moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he met his first wife, Marian McIntosh Smeltzer Davis. Marian and George were married in 1967 in Atlanta, Georgia, and had two daughters, Courtenay and Catherine. Not only was George a dedicated father, but he was also the quintessential fun dad, and he was adored by his children and all their friends. George enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in commercial real estate working at Coldwell Banker, Cushman Wakefield, Cousins Properties, and ended his career with Richard Bowers. In 1996, George met his second wife, Gayle Cook Gibbs, and they were married in 2004. With his marriage to Gayle, George gained a best friend and son, Christopher "Chris" Sand Gibbs. George and Gayle loved to travel and visited many places such as Costa Rica, France, Spain, and Italy. They purchased a vacation home in Cashiers, North Carolina and the family spent many happy years celebrating holidays and summers together in the mountains. George was a member of Capital City Club and enjoyed playing golf, working out and having cocktails in the men's locker room with all his buddies. After George and Gayle retired, they moved to Hilton Head Island and enjoyed the simple life at Long Cove Club. After George was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he and Gayle moved back to Atlanta. George had an amazing sense of humor and was everybody's friend. He lived life to the fullest and, even in the grips of Alzheimer's, always had a smile on his face and something clever to say. George was a die-hard Wahoo until the end! George was predeceased by his brother, Jon Dexter Smeltzer; and grandson, George McIntosh Presten. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; son, Chris; daughters, Courtenay Smeltzer Presten of Atlanta, Catherine Smeltzer Anderson (Drew) of Charleston, South Carolina; and brothers, Michael Kirby Smeltzer (Catherine) of Roanoke, Virginia, Robyn Maurice Smeltzer (Jill) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Steve Milton Smeltzer (Sandy) of Salem, Virginia; grandchildren, Baillie Lawton Presten, Charles "Charlie" Mohr Anderson, and George Lachlan Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial contributions be mailed to Daughter's Against Alzheimer's, 3215 Wood Valley Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, or made online at: https://www.daughtersagainstalz.org



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