Smallwood, Johnny

Johnny Smallwood of Stockbridge, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 73. Mr. Smallwood was a graduate of Newton County High School, a member of the Porterdale Boys Club and was a dedicated employee with the DeKalb County Board of Education for 37 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, cheering on his favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs and watching NASCAR. But most of all, Mr. Smallwood loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Serene Donovan and Jewell Agnes Smallwood.



Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly Smallwood, daughters and sons-in-law, Tabatha and Jason McGee of Valdosta, Shea and Michael Murray of Locust Grove, Dodie and Chris Chupp of Newborn, son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Smallwood of Covington, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Nan and Charles Armistead of Eatonton.



A Funeral Service for Mr. Smallwood will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Paul Wimpey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family, one hour prior to his service, beginning at 10 AM.



CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time.


