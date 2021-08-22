Smalley, Elizabeth

SMALLEY (LOEHR), Elizabeth Louise



"Betty" age 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2021. Betty was born in Shanghai, China on July 10, 1921 to Allen George Loehr and Irma Dozier Loehr while her father was serving in the American Consular Service. Her grandfather, Dr. George R. Loehr, was a missionary in China as well as an educator, author and a native Georgian. Her great-grandfather, Dr. Young John Allen (1836-1907), graduated from Emory University and is well-known as a pioneer Methodist missionary, journalist, translator, publisher and educator who spent most of his life in China.



Betty grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Birmingham Southern College after entering at the age of 16. She worked in the accounting department of Stockham Pipe Fittings where she met her future husband, Harold Eugene Smalley, Sr. in 1943. They married in 1944 and had 50 wonderful years of marriage before Harold's death in 1994. Betty and Harold worked as partners as they moved to follow Harold's career in academia. After living in Indiana, Connecticut, and Pittsburgh, they moved to Atlanta in 1958 where Harold was a Regent's Professor at Georgia Tech. Betty was a devoted and loving wife who supported her husband in all his endeavors.



Betty is survived by her three children, Elizabeth "Betsy" Smalley (Steve Young), Janet "Marie" Ledford (Tim), and Harold "Rod" Eugene Smalley Jr. (Susan), five grandchildren, Michelle Smalley Garren (Kirk), Michael Smalley, Stephanie Young, Matt Young and Katelyn Smalley, two step grandchildren Kim Urbanija (LJ) and Jessica Kaufenberg (Tim), and six great-grandchildren Addison Urbanija, Austin Garren, Mackenzie Kaufenberg, Conner Urbanija, Lumen Garren and Annabelle Kaufenberg, three nieces Elizabeth Groover, Mary Allen Sawtelle, Lynn Roberson and her two nephews, Wayne Smalley and Gary Smalley.



Betty loved raising her children and spending time with her extended family. She enjoyed working at her church (Peachtree Road United Methodist Church), traveling, gardening and taking her daily walks. She was interested in theology, philosophy, and social justice and put these issues into practice. Betty remained healthy throughout her later years with a balanced diet, exercise and her optimistic view of life. Betty was an amazing role model who touched the lives of so many and will be remembered for her warm heart, creative spirit and playful sense of humor.



A private graveside service for the family will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on September 9, 2021.

