X
Dark Mode Toggle

Small, Maxine

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMALL, Maxine

Maxine Hartnig Small of Loganville, GA passed away on February 4, 2023. Maxine was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 8, 1947 to Lottie and Sydney Hartnig of blessed memory. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Thomas Small. Throughout their years their canine family gave them great joy. Maxine is survived by her sister, Lynda Hartnig (Thomas Nicholson) of Tallahassee, FL; and brother, Richard Hartnig (Fern) of Johns Creek, GA; and her brother-in-law, Steven Small (Janet), of Maryville, TN. She is also survived by loving nieces and a nephew and great-nieces and a great-nephew. Maxine was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend. At 76, Maxine was working full-time at the GGC Kaufman Library. In the 19 years there, she had a significant caring impact on her colleagues and students who became long-time friends and family. A service for Maxine will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Dressler's Funeral Services, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. The service will be available via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GGC foundation: https://ggcfoundation.org/giving and select "other established fund" and write in "Kaufman Library." Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know6h ago

Credit: Trey Specht

Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
11h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
6h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
10h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb pauses work by sewer contractor accused of PPP fraud
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Travis, Charles
1h ago
Morrow, Delores
1h ago
Weisberger, Edmund
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
2h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
15h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top