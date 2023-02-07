SMALL, Maxine



Maxine Hartnig Small of Loganville, GA passed away on February 4, 2023. Maxine was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 8, 1947 to Lottie and Sydney Hartnig of blessed memory. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Thomas Small. Throughout their years their canine family gave them great joy. Maxine is survived by her sister, Lynda Hartnig (Thomas Nicholson) of Tallahassee, FL; and brother, Richard Hartnig (Fern) of Johns Creek, GA; and her brother-in-law, Steven Small (Janet), of Maryville, TN. She is also survived by loving nieces and a nephew and great-nieces and a great-nephew. Maxine was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend. At 76, Maxine was working full-time at the GGC Kaufman Library. In the 19 years there, she had a significant caring impact on her colleagues and students who became long-time friends and family. A service for Maxine will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Dressler's Funeral Services, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341. The service will be available via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GGC foundation: https://ggcfoundation.org/giving and select "other established fund" and write in "Kaufman Library." Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

