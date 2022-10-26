Small, Glenn

SMALL, Jr., Rev. Glenn



Born just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Glenn Small Jr. entered an unstable world in Virginia to become the only child to Glenn and Nancy Small. His father soon after volunteered to fight in the Pacific while his mother, Nancy, buckled down with her baby as she labored in her medical books to become one of the early nurse anesthetists. His parents' traits of diligence and sacrifice and service to others—especially his mother's devotion to her patients—were not lost on young Glenn. While he attended grammar school in rural Virginia, a teacher counseled him to apply to Hampden-Sydney College, a decision which altered his world; Glenn credited the college for opening his intellectual doors and breathing confidence and purpose into his life's journey. After graduating in 1963, Glenn moved South to enroll in Columbia Theological Seminary and, after commencement, began ministry work for the Presbyterian church; but Glenn's talents did not sit high in the pulpit but were instead sequestered to his small office where staff members and church goers alike ran to him with questions about this mystery we call life. Glenn's ministry or purpose, he felt, rested in counseling others, so he departed the church and ventured to West Georgia University where he studied psychology and earned an M.S. in counseling, which he practiced with brilliance for close to fifty years in Atlanta. Glenn was always learning and remained on the cutting edge of psychology; when the AIDS crisis ravaged the US in the 1980s and early 90s, Glenn went back to school to take courses to help understand and better serve dying patients. But his real gift centered on his commitment to his patients; if someone needed him late at night and called or sent him a text, Glenn always picked up or replied. In fact, when a patient's life spiraled out of control, Glenn never hesitated to show up to his office after hours or on a Sunday afternoon. Droves of his patients in the Atlanta area have said, time and time again, that Glenn Small Jr. simply saved their lives. So while Glenn entered a tumultuous world at birth, on Monday, October 17, he departed a healthier earth, one where his patients and all who knew him live brighter, richer lives filled with purpose.



A memorial service will be held at Morningside Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, October 27 at 2 PM.



THOSE WISHING TO DO SO CAN MAKE A MEMORIAL DONATION TO:



The Glenn W. Small Jr. Scholarship at Office of Institutional Advancement Hampden Sydney College, PO Box 637, Hampden Sydney, VA 23943



Attn: Jennie Porter reference Glenn Small scholarship

