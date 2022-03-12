SMALL , Emanuel



Emanuel "Manny" Small, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at The Phoenix at Milton Assisted Living in Milton, Georgia after a stroke and a long, courageous battle with prostate cancer.



He was born April 19, 1935 in Vero Beach, Florida to the late Rosa Lee Parker and Albert Clement Small. He was raised in Jacksonville, Florida and blessed to be a part of a large and loving Christian family.



He was a graduate of Stanton High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class until his honorable discharge in 1957. He relocated to Brooklyn, New York where he met and was joined in marriage to the late Geraldine Small for over 43 years.



He also proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves following his faithful service in the United States Army.



After retiring from the military he earned his certification as a surgical tech and worked at Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn, NY as a senior surgical tech for over 16 years.



He relocated his family from Brooklyn, New York to Atlanta, Georgia in 1976 where he practiced as a senior surgical tech at Piedmont Hospital. After diligent preparation, he changed careers in 1977 and became a diesel mechanic for the City of Atlanta where he was named Supervisor after only two years and retired after 17 years.



He enjoyed traveling the world, was an avid fisherman and gardener, enjoyed cooking, playing in his Pokeno club for over 15 years, and spending great times with family and friends. He was always the life of the party!



He was a dedicated member of The House of Hope Atlanta.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine Small, and siblings: Thedo Small, Lou Bertha Ellis, Nettie Small, A. Clement Small, Ethel Lee Small Livingston, Nathaniel Small, John Small, Thelma Brant, Arthur Small, James Parker Williams, and Rosa Lee Davis.



Manny is survived by his daughters Patrice Wilson (Terry) and Sabrina Wood; his grandchildren Brittany Wilson, Trey Wilson, Xuri Wood, and Xavier Wood. His brother Wilbert Small (Cynthia), His sisters Patricia Funderberk and Virginia Boatner of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



Manny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

