SMALL, Emanuel



Emanuel Small, 86, of Milton, GA passed on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 1 PM in our South Dekalb Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10, from 12 PM-8 PM.



Cemetery, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, (404) 241-5656, levettfuneralhome.com.

