SMALL, Emanuel

Emanuel Small, 86, of Milton, GA passed on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 1 PM in our South Dekalb Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10, from 12 PM-8 PM.

Cemetery, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, (404) 241-5656, levettfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

