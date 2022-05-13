ajc logo
Small, Diane

SMALL, Diane

Diane Small passed on April 28, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Interment, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.

