SMALL, Diane
Diane Small passed on April 28, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Interment, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
