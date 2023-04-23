SLOVER, Frank



April 20, 1945 - April 17, 2023



Frank Slover, an esteemed legal professional, devoted family man, and beloved friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on April 17, 2023. Born on April 20, 1945, in Ottawa, Canada, to Lawrence and Mona Slover, Frank's relentless pursuit of knowledge, one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and never-ending devotion to his friends and family left a lasting impact on the lives of all those who knew him. Frank's educational achievements and career were vast and impressive. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from McGill University, as well as three Master's degrees: an MBA from the University of Michigan, an MS in Journalism from Kansas University, and a JD from Georgia State University College of Law. He worked as a financial writer for The Gazette (Montreal) and The Globe and Mail (Toronto), served as the Director of Corporate Communications for Georgia-Pacific Corporation, and practiced commercial real estate law for 30 years until his retirement as a Senior Partner from Seyfarth Shaw LLP in 2014. After retirement, Frank served as a pro bono lawyer for Atlanta Legal Aid where he represented at-need individuals and families, and supported the Georgia State Law School through various roles, including providing funding for a new law building construction (The Frank Slover Seminar Room) and endowing his own scholarship (the Frank Slover Family Endowed Scholarship). Frank's true legacy, however, lies in the love and devotion he shared with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; his sister Anne Cheesman; his former spouse, Merrill Fraser, and their three children, Sidney Slover (Kelly Comiskey), Amy Slover, and Sam Slover; his grandson, Lawrence Slover; as well as his stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Those who knew Frank will remember him best for his wit, penchant for good times, and classic sense of humor. He always left his friends, family, and colleagues with a smile on their faces and the lasting feeling that they had just enjoyed time with a person who truly cared about them. He was a great man who will be dearly missed and remembered with love and admiration.



