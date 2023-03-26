SLOVENSKY, Katherine



Katherine Ann Slovensky of Atlanta, GA, passed away on March 18, 2023, in Atlanta. She was 80 years old.



Ann was born in Mobile, AL on November 25, 1942, to Kathryn and William Scarborough. She and her family moved to Birmingham, AL, where she graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School in 1961. While there, she captured the heart of Al Slovensky. Ann graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1964, where she was elected student body President; received the Florence Nightingale Award and Best Student Award; and was named Miss Saint Vincent for the 1963-1964 school year.



Ann and Al married in Birmingham on December 27, 1965, and they relocated to Albuquerque, NM as part of Al's post-college service in the U.S. Army. They ultimately settled in Spartanburg, SC in 1971, where they raised their three sons.



Ann bravely survived the death of her beloved husband Al in 1989. She relocated to Birmingham in 1996 to be closer to her mother and her younger sister Janie Joiner. She finally moved to Atlanta in 2008, where all three of her children and their families had located, and became a devoted grandmother to seven boys and one girl.



She was an audiologist for the Spartanburg County Schools for many years and also worked at Catholic preschools in both Birmingham and Atlanta. She was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King parish. She had great skill in turning stray pets adopted from various animal shelters into happy and obedient dogs, and she ultimately became the owner of a loyal cat named Katie. She loved English mysteries, crossword puzzles, vacations at Gulf Shores with family, Broadway musicals, the music of Dionne Warwick and Neil Diamond, and a good glass of pink wine.



She had a strong faith, a generous spirit, and a deep devotion to her family.



Ann was preceded in death by Albert Eugene Slovensky (husband); William Lawrence Scarborough (father); and Kathryn Sertel Scarborough (mother).



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Lynette Slovensky, David and Heather Slovensky, and Mike Slovensky, of Atlanta; her sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Jerry Joiner, of McCalla, AL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law and spouses, Louis and Sharon Slovensky of Gardendale, AL, and Helen and Jim Baty of Hoover, AL; grandchildren, John and Eric (Larry's sons), Ryan, Jonah, and Matthew (Mike's sons), and Jake, Luke, and Maggie Slovensky (David's children); and many other family members and friends.



A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, with Monsignor McNamee presiding. A private burial will follow separately in Spartanburg, SC. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill.



Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Georgia via the Cathedral of Christ the King.



