SLOCUMB, Hattie Ruth Hattie Ruth Slocumb, age 3, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday at Northway Church where social distancing and masks will be required for attendance. Burial will be private for family only in Riverside Cemetery (North Gate Section). Pastor Keith Watson and Rev. Kevin Mills will officiate. Visitation will follow the service at Northway prior to burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Safe Alone Whistle Fund, 530 Pierce Avenue, Macon 31204 or the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, 888 Pine Street, Macon 31201. Hattie, affectionately known as "Hattie Ruth" and "Happy Hattie" was born in Macon the daughter of Ashley Broughman Slocumb and Seth Slocumb. She attended Ingleside Baptist Church preschool where she was known for her smiling face and beautiful blonde curly hair. She brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone she touched. Hattie is survived by her parents, Seth and Ashley Slocumb, siblings, William "Burke" Slocumb and Annie Ray Slocumb, paternal grandparents, Burke "Buster" and Jeanne Slocumb of Bolingbroke, maternal grandparents, William "Bill" Arnold Broughman and Gayle Lower Broughman, paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Slocumb, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.

