SLATER, Myron



Myron Barry Slater, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023, in Canton, GA. Myron was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived there until age eight, when his family moved to Miami Beach, FL, where he grew up. He attended the University of Miami until enlisting in the Army in 1962 and served three years in New Mexico. Myron was stationed at Sandia Base, where the Army, Navy, and Air Force received top-secret atomic weapons training that could only be recently disclosed. Upon leaving the Army in 1965, Myron moved to New York and worked for an advertising agency where he worked on the original Ford Mustang Advertising Campaign. There he met the love of his life, Diane, and they could not wait to start their life together and eloped. Later, they had a Wedding Ceremony, so their families could attend and celebrate with them. They moved to Miami to be near family, and Myron worked as a restaurant equipment salesman and sales manager. Diane and Myron had two daughters, Jill and Robin, who they raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL. His career took him to Atlanta, Georgia, for an opportunity, where he spent the remainder of his years branching to different roles before retiring in 2002 at the top of his game, handling multi-million dollar accounts. Myron loved good food, was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling and telling jokes. He always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His parents, Murray and Miriam; his brother, Edward; his wife, Diane; and his sister, Judy preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Jill and Robin; sons-in-law, David and John, respectively; and his grandchildren, Thomas, Lane, Drake, and Matthew. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to the Northside Cherokee Hospital Staff who cared for Myron with dignity and comfort. A service for Myron will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery. In place of flowers, please donate to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/