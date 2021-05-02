<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687645-01_0_0000687645-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687645-01_0_0000687645-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687645-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687645-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SKOGSTAD, John C.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">John Clarke Skogstad of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 27, 2021. John was born in CA to Samuel Lawton Skogstad and Katherine Bringhurst Clarke Skogstad on December 19, 1938. He had 2 older siblings, Katherine "Kappy" Skogstad Lord and Samuel L. Skogstad, Jr. Following the untimely death of his father when John was 4 months old, the 4 remaining Skogstads moved to Coral Gables, FL. They lived with their adoring Grandmother Clarke and their Aunt Mary Helm Clarke. John attended Coral Gables Elementary, Coral Gables High School and graduated from the University of Miami where he was an All American tennis player. John spent nearly 40 years working at Conklin Metal Industries and retired as Executive Vice President. He served his country with the US Marine Reserves. In 1966, he married Ruth Conyers Knight and they had 2 children, John Jr. and Kristen, who he adored. John was preceded in death by his sister Kappy (Charles Lord) and brother in law, Bill Knight (Marjorie), and is survived by his wife, Ruth, his children and their spouses , John, Jr (Mike Lavin), Kristen (Chris Sodemann), his grandchildren, John "Jack", Beau, and Lawton Sodemann, his brother and sister in Law, Sam and Jane Skogstad and their children, Sam III, his daughter, Ashley Skogstad Espina, and Dana (Ivan Shepperd) and their daughter Holly Shepperd. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 6 at 2 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (Atlanta). COVID precautions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation (AYTEF) Link to donate: https://aytef.kindful.com/?campaign=1123628<br/><br/>Address to send checks:<br/><br/>AYTEF<br/><br/>6075 The Corners Parkway<br/><br/>Suite 100<br/><br/>Peachtree Corners, GA 30092</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>