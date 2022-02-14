SKIPPER, Harold Dallas "Skip"



Harold Dallas Skipper, or "Skip," of Atlanta, GA, passed away on February 8th at the age of 74. After a long illness, he died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born in Jackson, AL, on March 15, 1947, Skip married his childhood sweetheart, Toni Pitts, in 1966. Skip received his BBA from Georgia State University, and Ph.D. in Applied Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.



A prominent scholar in risk management and insurance, Skip worked at the University of New Orleans, the United Nations, and Georgia State University. During his fruitful career, he lived and worked in Geneva, Singapore, and Paris, among other cities. He had an abiding passion for teaching and research. His areas of focus included privacy, policy issues, and international insurance. Skip was instrumental in the founding of international insurance organizations, always emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and understanding.Skip will be remembered for his generous and loving nature, witty quips, and repertoire of Monty Python quotes. He loved traveling and skiing, and had a sommelier-level knowledge of wines.



Skip is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Toni, daughter Tara, granddaughter Dinah, and three siblings Bettie Strother, Louise White, Len Skipper, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melba Dean Leonard Skipper and Harold Dallas "Bittie" Skipper.



A celebration of his life will be held at The Historic Pace House, 3057 Paces Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30339 on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Please consider donating to the Harold D. Skipper International Insurance Endowment at GSU in lieu of flowers.

