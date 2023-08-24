Skillman, Brenda

SKILLMAN, Brenda Joyce

Brenda Joyce "Bunny" Skillman, 78, passed peacefully on the evening of August 18, 2023. She was the eldest child of the late James and Mildred Grant Skillman. She was a trailblazing figure and beloved member of the Macon and Atlanta communities, leaving a legacy of empowerment and compassion. Bunny was an Assistant Chief Pharmacist in Macon and Atlanta, breaking barriers and inspiring generations to come.

Services are 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., 536 New Street, Macon, GA 31201.

Funeral Home Information

Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.

536 New Street

Macon, GA

31201

https://hutchingsfuneralhomeinc.com

