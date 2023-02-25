SKEPPLE, Teresa



Mrs. Teresa Skepple of Morrow, GA entered into rest on February 15, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Survived by husband, Rev. Roger W. Skepple, Pastor of Berean Bible Church; children, grandchildren, a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family Visitation Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com

