ajc logo
X

Skelton, William

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SKELTON, III, William Ellis

On August 8, 2022, William Ellis Skelton, III died at home at the age of 87. Bill was born to Mary Lou Hanson and William Ellis Skelton, Jr. in LaGrange, Georgia in 1934. In 1953, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Yvonne Estes. He joined the East Point Fire Department in 1955, rising to rank of sergeant, before beginning a long career in real estate sales and development in 1961. As a general contractor, he was active in and served in multiple leadership positions with the Home Builders Association of Metro Atlanta. He was elected first president of the Home Owners Warranty Council of Metro Atlanta (1975) and served on the National HOW Council in Washington, DC. Bill then worked in commercial and residential real estate sales and was consistently recognized as a top agent until his retirement in 2005. Bill's great passions in life were time with his family, service to his church, and golf... especially golf. He is survived by five children and their spouses: Lynn Skelton Gay & George Gay, Bill & Janica Skelton, James R. Skelton, Ken Skelton, and Todd & Karina Skelton; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Frangi, Jason Skelton, Jessica Skelton, Will Skelton, Macey Skelton, Oliver Skelton and Lucy Skelton; and four great-grandchildren: Gwen Frangi, Maverick Frangi, Archer Frangi, and Ellie Ray Dowden. His beloved wife of more than 68 years, Carolyn passed away just two days after Bill on August 10th. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Saturday, August 20, 2022; with a graveside service in LaGrange, Georgia to follow at a later date.

s

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart9h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez has manager Pineda’s confidence
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
2h ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
11m ago
The Latest
Fields, Martha
2h ago
Gunnells, Joel
2h ago
Housworth, Emory
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top