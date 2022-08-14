Skelton, William

SKELTON, III, William Ellis



On August 8, 2022, William Ellis Skelton, III died at home at the age of 87. Bill was born to Mary Lou Hanson and William Ellis Skelton, Jr. in LaGrange, Georgia in 1934. In 1953, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Yvonne Estes. He joined the East Point Fire Department in 1955, rising to rank of sergeant, before beginning a long career in real estate sales and development in 1961. As a general contractor, he was active in and served in multiple leadership positions with the Home Builders Association of Metro Atlanta. He was elected first president of the Home Owners Warranty Council of Metro Atlanta (1975) and served on the National HOW Council in Washington, DC. Bill then worked in commercial and residential real estate sales and was consistently recognized as a top agent until his retirement in 2005. Bill's great passions in life were time with his family, service to his church, and golf... especially golf. He is survived by five children and their spouses: Lynn Skelton Gay & George Gay, Bill & Janica Skelton, James R. Skelton, Ken Skelton, and Todd & Karina Skelton; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Frangi, Jason Skelton, Jessica Skelton, Will Skelton, Macey Skelton, Oliver Skelton and Lucy Skelton; and four great-grandchildren: Gwen Frangi, Maverick Frangi, Archer Frangi, and Ellie Ray Dowden. His beloved wife of more than 68 years, Carolyn passed away just two days after Bill on August 10th. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Saturday, August 20, 2022; with a graveside service in LaGrange, Georgia to follow at a later date.



