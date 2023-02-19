X
Skehan, Paul

Obituaries
8 hours ago

SKEHAN, Paul Steven

Paul Skehan passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. A retired chef, he is survived by his wife, Shawn Sudia-Skehan; his brother, Jamie Skehan and his wife; his sister, Mollie Drury and her husband; his sister-in-law, Joanna Skehan; and his sister-in-law, Shelly Sudia and her husband; three nieces and four nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the service at Paul's childhood home in Decatur.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

