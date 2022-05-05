Sitz, Myrtie

SITZ (COOPER), Myrtie



Myrtie Cooper Sitz, 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, with her children close by. Her family and friends knew her best as "Myrt." Myrt grew up in Columbus, MS, and graduated from University of Alabama in Birmingham as a Registered Nurse and worked as a surgical assistant for Dr. George Tootle for 23 years. Once retiring, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Naples Florida, she was an avid gardener and continued to be an influence in healthcare as a volunteer with Gwinnett Medical Center.



Myrt was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, Joe Harvey Sitz, Jr., and her grandson, Taylor Sitz Knox. She is survived by her children, Joe H. Sitz, III (Patti), Nancy Y. Sitz (Larry), Donna S. Knox (Ricky) and Lewis C. Sitz; her grandchildren, Josh (Anna), Clayton (Ashley), Rebecca (Mike), Grant (Danielle), Adam (Meghan), and Lindsay (Will), great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Liam, Eli, Emily, Maddie, James, Julia, Ashlyn, Emilia, Evelyn, Henry, Elizabeth, Lily, Veila, Cooper; and her dear friend Wilbur Brooks.



She was a proud mom, grandmother, and GiGi; and was quick to share a story about each of them with anyone who would listen. As a kind, funny, loving, and often times direct person, Myrtie made many great friends. She was a faithful Christian and longstanding member of Duluth First United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duluth First United Methodist Church 3208 Duluth Hwy. Duluth, GA 30096.



The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 5, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home from 6-8 PM, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, at 3 PM with visitation one hour prior to the service at 2 pm at Duluth First United Methodist Church 3208 Duluth Hwy. Duluth, GA 30096. Entombment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park.



