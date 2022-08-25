ajc logo
SITTON, Clinton

Whetstone, Esq.

December 7, 1957

August 21, 2022

Clinton Whetstone Sitton of Atlanta, Georgia passed away at his home with his wife Lara at his side on August 21, 2022 due to complications with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and Erdheim Chester Disease.

Born at Emory University Hospital on December 7, 1957, Clint was the son of the late Eva Whetstone and Claude Fox Sitton. Clint was a "triple eagle" attending Oxford College at Emory University ('77), Emory University ('79), and Emory Law School ('83). An active member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association for nearly forty years, Clint began his career in Savannah, before returning to Atlanta, where he practiced for over three decades, most recently with the Kopelman Sitton Law Group. He never tired of giving long hours to his profession and those he served and mentored. The son of two journalists, Clint read the newspaper cover-to-cover every day and shared his passion for politics with the close friends he garnered over the years, many which grew from his days at Emory.

He is survived by his wife, Lara Smith-Sitton; and two stepsons, Mitchell Charles and Grant David Stallings; as well as sons, William McLaurin and James Gray Sitton. Clint is also survived by his beloved siblings, Lauren Lea Sitton; and her children, Jeanne (Issac) and Sally; Suzanna Sitton and Ben Greene; and their children and grandchildren, Nick, Max (Sarah), and Georgia (Simon, Booker, and Arthur); and Claude "Mac" Sitton and Paul Cantey.

In keeping with his love of Emory and commitment to education, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Judge Horace J. Johnson Scholarship Endowment supporting students attending Oxford College at Emory University. Judge Johnson was Clint's classmate at Emory and a lifelong colleague in the legal field.

Friends of Clint and the family are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

