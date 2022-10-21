ajc logo
Sisk, Ben

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SISK, Jr., Ben Logan

Ben Logan Sisk, Jr, 73, of Marietta, GA, passed away on October 12, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Logan (Doc Corky, Pepto...) was a strong but gentle soul, giving his knowledge and wisdom in hopes of making a small difference in the world. As a gifted musician, philosopher, healer and life partner to Nancy, he gave his all. Logan was born on October 12, 1949 in Atlanta, GA and was the son of Ben L. Sisk, Sr. and Evelyn Brecht Sisk. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lyneve Sisk-Lillard. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Nancy Sisk; nephews and niece, Bram Lillard, Joe and Ken Gatins, Chris Woodbury, Ty Sims and Ashley Sims-Plank; sisters-in-law, Kay Folsom and Jane Christie; brothers-in-law, Bob Folsom and David Christie; and brother friends, Rick Hinkle, Bob Lewis; and his/our guardian angel, Susan Oglesby. A private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, or ASPCA.

