Sinyard, Laura

SINYARD (HARRISON), Laura



Laura Harrison Sinyard died at home on January 22, 2022, of metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 9, 1969, at St. Joseph's Infirmary in Atlanta to the Rev. George Hendree Harrison and Carol Watson Harrison. Her family moved from Atlanta to Newnan when she was three and she spent her most of her early years there. They relocated to Roswell in 1981, where she graduated from Roswell High School in 1987. She earned a BA from Brenau College. In 1991, she married Tony Sinyard and they completed their family with Laura Kate in 1996 and Miller in 1999. She married Roy Salsich in 2015 and they established themselves in Smyrna. Her entire professional life she taught preschool. For the last twenty years, she was a teacher and then director at Macland Presbyterian Preschool. Following her retirement in May, she filled her time with family and with travelling to Asheville and Nashville with friends, to Colorado and Mexico to be with Roy's family, to Montana to be with Laura Kate and her family and for the birth of her second grandson Luke, and to Sewanee to be with Miller for his senior Parents' Weekend.



Laura was a loving mother, wife, daughter, and sister, a dedicated teacher, and a gifted vocalist. She was bright, positive, energetic, practical, joyful, fun-loving and funny, but her crowning talent was making friends. From the time she was a small child, she made them in every neighborhood she ever lived in, at school, at church, at work, even at the grocery store. She was easy to love and will be mourned by so many.



She is survived by her husband Roy Salsich, her children Laura Kate Arithson (Drew) of Broadus, MT, and Miller Sinyard of Kennesaw, GA, grandchildren Russell and Luke Arithson, her mother Carol Watson Harrison of Roswell, sister Virginia Harrison of Atlanta, brothers Hendree Harrison (Kristin) of Lexington, KY, and Todd Harrison of Jasper, GA, nieces Grace and Mary Harrison, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father The Rev. Hendree Harrison.



Services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, at Macland Presbyterian Church (Powder Springs) at 11 AM, with burial of the ashes in the Memorial Garden at St. David's Episcopal Church (Roswell) at 3 PM.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Macland Presbyterian Preschool (3615 Macland Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127) or to Mikell Camp and Conference Center (237 Camp Mikell Ct., Toccoa, GA 30577).

