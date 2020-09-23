SINYARD, Alice Borders Alice Borders Sinyard, 89, of Woodbury, GA, died Wed., September 16, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Alice was preceded in death by her parents William Emmett and Kate Hilley Boarders her husband, Robert Darnell Sinyard, Sr. and three brothers William Borders, Lee Borders, Jack Borders, Sr. She is survived by her children: Dr. Robert Sinyard, Jr and wife, Leslie, Suzanne Sinyard Chambers and husband Paul, her grandchildren Dr. Katie Alice Chambers Alligood (husband Jon), Dr. Robert "Trey" Sinyard III, Leslie Blake Sinyard, Mary Suzanne Chambers Smith (husband Andrew), Elizabeth Leigh Sinyard, Dwain Paul "Chip" Chambers III, Elizabeth "Betsy" Chambers and great-grandchildren Jonathan Miller Alligood Jr, Mary Alice Alligood, Lucy Elizabeth Alligood, and Max Chambers Alligood; her sister Lucy Borders Brakefield, extended family Mike and Marie Akins, Amanda Akins (David) Curtis and Megan (Mason, Cadence, Sadie) Evans, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends whom she truly loved. A graveside service will be held at Woodbury Baptist Church cemetery on September 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM. The family asks that anyone wishing to make memorial gifts do so to,Woodbury Baptist Church, P. O. Box 717, Woodbury, GA 30293. Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA 706-846-3110. www.coxfh.com

