SINKOE, Joel



Joel Ivan Sinkoe, 72, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on February 14, 2022. Joel was born March 12, 1949 to Goldie (nee Feinberg) and Dr. Samuel Sinkoe. He was a proud Atlantan and attended Morningside Elementary and Grady High School before graduating from Oglethorpe University. In 1968, Joel married Karen Byrd and they spent the next 40+ years caring for each other until her passing in 2009. Joel had a passion for music and played guitar and keyboard with many local bands in Atlanta. He owned and operated Marietta Music Center on the Square from 1972-1982. In 1988, Joel opened Metro Pawn Shop in Doraville and worked there continuously. He never met a stranger and loved to engage people. He was there for any of his extended family and always brought joy and charm to any celebration. Joel always had a smile on his face and business card to hand out from his ever-present front shirt pocket. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready with a quick pun for the unsuspecting. Joel is survived by his two children, Stephanie Greene (Charles) and Philip "Rick" Sinkoe. Joel "Papa" also is survived by his two grandchildren, Senator (22) and Max (17) Greene. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Special K's Special Olympics organization and North Fulton United Soccer, both located in Alpharetta, GA. Both of these organizations were dear to Joel as they allowed opportunities for his grandson Senator to compete in various sporting events with persons of all abilities. Donations can be made directly at https://gofund.me/a3e07608 or search for Joel Sinkoe on gofundme.com. Services will be held Friday, February 18th at 10:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with Rabbi Jordan Ottenstein officiating. To view a livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

