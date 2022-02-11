SINKFIELD, Pauline



Funeral services for Miss. Pauline Sinkfield, of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Venus Baptist Church, 525 Caldwell Street, Gay, Georgia 30218. Interment church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Miss. Sinkfield will be available for viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta 30331,



404-349-3000. Live Streaming available at www.mbfh.com.



