2 hours ago

SINKFIELD, Pauline

Funeral services for Miss. Pauline Sinkfield, of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Venus Baptist Church, 525 Caldwell Street, Gay, Georgia 30218. Interment church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Miss. Sinkfield will be available for viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta 30331,

404-349-3000. Live Streaming available at www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com

