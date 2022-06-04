SINGLETON, William



Larry



1944- 2022



Atlanta real estate developer Larry Singleton passed away peacefully surrounded by his "girls"—Janet, Susan, and Julie—in St. Simons Island, Georgia on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Following multiple strokes, he battled dementia for several years. In the past few months, his body begin to give out and he developed pulmonary fibrosis. Even though his health rapidly declined, every day he had family and friends by his side.



Larry had a knack for picking out properties and achieved early success with Adams Singleton, later Singleton Properties, developing residential areas in suburban Atlanta—primarily subdivisions in Cobb and Gwinnett counties. In 1990, he retired and moved to Sea Island, Georgia. When playing golf did not keep him engaged enough, he bought the Sea Palms Resort, 800 acres on the St. Simons marsh. He owned and grew the property for 20 years and treasured warm relationships with his staff and employees.



William Larry Singleton was born in Milledgeville, Georgia on July 22, 1944, the younger son of William "Bill" Otto Singleton and Ruth Singleton. The family moved to Newnan where Larry grew up—he treasured his Newnan roots—and was known as "The Big L," the top tackler on the Newnan High School football team. He attended Ole Miss where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and earned another nickname, "Cracker."







Through one of his bankers, Larry was introduced to his beloved wife, Janet Ross of Atlanta. "You'll probably marry her," the banker said, and 10 months later, in 1976, so he did. They lived the early years in Atlanta before they moved to Sea Island where he earned yet another nickname, "The Commodore," because he always managed to have a boat.







Larry was a well-rounded sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had special places on the Wye River in Easton, Maryland; in the Mississippi Delta; and in Sun Valley, Idaho. He was happiest when sharing them with family and friends. He loved to travel with Janet and enjoyed adventures with friends, making memories.







He and Janet were members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and the St. Simons Presbyterian Church. They also attended the Community Church and Wesley United Methodist Church in St. Simons.







Larry was most proud of his three "girls" and will be remembered primarily as a loving husband and father and friend to all. He was an open-hearted and generous man, accepting of all people. He was known for his characteristic rosy cheeks and the twinkle in his eye. Larger than life, Larry loved to make jokes, had a witty sense of humor, and enjoyed a good laugh. You just couldn't help but smile from the inside out in his presence. His spirit was contagious.



Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Janet Ross Singleton and their two daughters and husbands: Susan Singleton Dunn (Patrick) and Julie Singleton Willis (Joel) all of St. Simons. Five grandchildren who will miss their "Papa" are: Patrick Brian Dunn Jr. (who has his grandfather's distinctive dimple), twins Lauren Singleton Dunn and Catherine Snyder Dunn; Mary Benton Willis, and Caroline Clay Willis. He was predeceased by his older brother, Wayne Singleton and his beloved black lab, Scout.



A Memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA. His ashes will be scattered by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Larry would appreciate being honored with a donation to a charity close to your heart.



