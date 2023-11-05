SINGLE, Norman Charles



Mr. Norman C. Single of Doraville died Saturday, October 28, 2023. He received a B.A. degree in Communications and Finance from Bucknell University in 1955. While at Bucknell, he met his future wife, Eleanor Adele Rugen. Norm was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and the men's Glee Club. Mr. Single went to work in finance for United States Steel in Gary, IN, and he took classes at night, ultimately receiving his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1967. After 14 years, he relocated to Atlanta with his family and continued to work for US Steel and LaRoche industries until he retired in 1995. Mr. Single was an avid runner for many years, and he enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, hiking, traveling abroad, and landscaping. He was a dog lover and enjoyed walks through the neighborhood with his faithful pets. He is survived by his sons, Col. (ret) Eric Norman Single and wife, Laura of Virginia, Thomas Edward Single and wife, Yvonne of Atlanta, and John Charles Single and wife, Sabrina of Alabama; sister, Barbara Lotz of Florida; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at Embry Hills United Methodist Church at 2 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023, Reverend Dr. Jordan Thrasher officiating. The family requests no flowers but those desiring may make donations in his name to The Alzheimer's Association, a charity he supported in memory of his wife Eleanor. The family will receive friends at Embry Hills United Methodist Church.



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