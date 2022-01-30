Hamburger icon
Singfield, William

2 hours ago

SINGFIELD, Jr., WIlliam

Mr. William Singfield. Jr., 47, departed this life on January 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, William Singfield, Sr; grandfathers, Samuel Bailey and Albert Singfield; and his brother, Alexander Mitchell.

William leaves to cherish, his three children, sons, Trenton Leonard, and Demetrius Smith; daughter, Juniya Smith; loving and devoted mother, Marian Bourn and stepfather, Jerry Bourn; sister, Anquanetta Blair; brothers, Rico Singfield; Donovan Singfield (Dontresia) and Latoron Scott all of Atlanta, GA; grandmother, Thelma Bailey; Aunts, Delores (Charles) Bryant; Renee Bailey; Sharon Coffin and Yvonne Graves (Haverhill, MA); Uncles, George Singfield, Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends.

