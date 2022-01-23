SINGER, Sam



Sam Sumner Singer October 29, 1928 - January 15, 2022, Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Sam Sumner Singer, age 93 of Columbus, GA passed from this life into the arms of his Creator at his residence, Spring Harbor at Green Island on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Sam was born in Plains, GA to the late Julian Hightower Singer and Lucile Sumner Singer on October 29, 1928. He spent most of his life in his beloved Lumpkin, GA where he worked as an entrepreneur for 72 years before his retirement in 2021.



He married his life-long sweetheart, Ann Jennings Singer on June 23, 1951, in Americus, GA.



Sam attended Lumpkin Elementary School and graduated from Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN in 1946. He was attending Georgia Tech when the death of his father in 1949 required that he return to Lumpkin to manage the family business.



At age 21 Sam was elected to serve the people of Lumpkin as a city councilman and at 23 he was elected mayor. In 1954 he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives where he served the citizens of Stewart County for 5 terms.



He was president of The Singer Company, Lumpkin, GA. As a lifelong entrepreneur, Sam was interested in real estate development, home building, farming, and peanut processing.



An early supporter of tourism in Stewart County, Sam was instrumental in the State of Georgia's decision to purchase Providence Canyons and along with his mother and sister, gave the land to establish Historic Westville in Lumpkin. He served on Westville's Board of Directors for 54 years.



Sam was known as a great storyteller. He developed many friendships over his long life. Sam loved his family, honoring the memory of his ancestors who came before and by standing in the gap to protect and support his wife and children.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Jennings Singer, and children Sam Singer, Jr. (Jaime) of Phenix City, AL and Susan Singer Patterson (Brooks) of Atlanta, GA, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Julianne Singer Hancock (Reg, deceased) and brother-in-law Theron Jennings (Sherry) as well as many nieces and nephews.



Sadly, due to COVID concerns, a public celebration of his life cannot be held. A private service will be held at Lumpkin United Methodist Church with Reverend Dan Smith officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lumpkin United Methodist Church, PO Box 188, Lumpkin, GA 31815.



