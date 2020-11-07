SINGER, Patricia Carl



Patricia Carl Singer of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on November 5, 2020. She is survived by two sisters Linda Carl Lesser and spouse Neil Lesser of Suwanee, GA and Bonnie Carl Marcus and spouse Rick Marcus of Chattanooga, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia was a proud graduate of the Culinary Institute of New York and enjoyed baking for friends and family. Patricia was a strong fan of the Atlanta Braves and attended many games to root them on. Private graveside services at Arlington Cemetery Sunday, November 8. Donations can be made to Chabad of North Fulton in care of Rabbi Minkowicz. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

