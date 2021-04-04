SINGER, Marthe Eigen



March 29, 1934 – April 01, 2021. Atlanta, Georgia. Beloved mother of Caren Simon, David Singer and Jennifer Thornton, cherished grandmother of seven, adored great-grandmother two. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Graveside services will be held Monday, the 5th of April at 12:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Judith Beiner officiating. Information pertaining to Shiva will be announced at the service. For a more detailed, specific obituary, please visit www.hmpattersonarlington.com.



