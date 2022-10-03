ajc logo
SINGER, James Harry "Flyrod"

James Harry "Flyrod" Singer of Greensboro, Georgia passed peacefully into life eternal Friday, September 30, 2022 at his daughter's home with his three children by his side. Born January 3, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to James H. and Rose Cochran Singer, he graduated from Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta in 1953. He married Evelyn Ann Helm, his wife of 64 years, on June 17, 1956. His lifelong career in the wholesale plumbing industry began with Atlas Supply Company, continuing with Apex Supply Company from 1974 until he retired in 2003. He lived in Atlanta and Norcross before moving to Lake Oconee in 2000.

Faith, family and friends were the center of his life. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and after retiring, live the lake life. He was a Mason and member of and served in numerous volunteer capacities at, Gordon Street Presbyterian Church, Riverdale Presbyterian Church, Norcross Presbyterian Church and for the past 22 years, Walker United Methodist Church. He was actively involved in Walk to Emmaus. A humble man who never met a stranger, he was known for his storytelling, his warm smile, and his selfless service to others.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ann Singer; and his parents; and two sisters, Carol Singer Spurlock and Linda Gayle Singer. He is survived by two brothers, Bob Cochran (Jackie) of McDonough, Cecil Singer (Myra) of Lilburn; cousin, Ronald Cochran of Covington; his three children, James E Singer (Patti) of Marietta, GA, Patti Ann Singer Allen (Jim) of Cumming, GA, Robert Ray Singer (Kate) of Woodstock, GA; nine grandchildren, Justin Singer, Lauren Singer Dean (Derek), Meredith Singer Jones (Jake), Mac Allen (Jenny), Harrison Allen (Morgan), Connor Allen (Sarah), Morgan Law, Jack Singer (Anna), and Sam Singer; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Sutton Law; and many cherished family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at McCommons Funeral Home, Greensboro, GA from 5-7 PM Monday, October 3, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Walker United Methodist Church, Greensboro, GA on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11 AM, and a family graveside service at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walker United Methodist Church for the Oconee River Basin Walk to Emmaus Chapel Building Fund. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

