SINGER, Herbert "Herb"



Herbert "Herb" Singer was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 14, 1933, to Henrietta and Morris Singer. After Morris's death, Herb was raised by his mother, Henrietta, and stepfather Hyman Sperling, both of blessed memory.



After serving in the Army in Germany, Herb moved from New York to attend Georgia Tech in Atlanta. There he joined the AEPi fraternity, where he forged many friendships that would last throughout his life. Most importantly, he met and married Joanne Alterman, the love of his life. November would have been their 65th anniversary. Together they raised their three daughters Mindi, Lisa, and Cheryl and were active members of the Atlanta Jewish community.



After their wedding, Herb joined the family business, Alterman Foods, Big Apple, and Food Giant, where he ran the Atlantic Preserving Plant that manufactured the stores' private brand of foods - Mrs. Bell's. After the sale of the business, Herb and his brothers-in-law ran the family-owned real estate company.



Herb retired to spend more time on his beloved Lake Lanier and travel internationally with Joanne and close friends. He was never happier than when he spent long weekends on his boats with Joanne, their children, and grandchildren. They enjoyed sunset cruises with close friends and family, water skiing, and relaxing.



Herb and Joanne were strong supporters of Israel, the Atlanta Jewish Federation, and many other worthwhile causes. They belonged to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue for over 60 years.



Through it all, Herb was known for his humor, constant smile, and twinkling eyes. He was the consummate gentleman, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend.



Herb is survived by his wife, Joanne, his daughters Mindi (Richard) Bressler, Lisa (Eric) Plasker and Cheryl (Michael) Weiss; six grandchildren Daniel Bressler of Dallas, TX., Erin Bressler of Hyannis, MA., Jacob (Sophia) Plasker of Bend, OR., Emily Plasker of Bend, OR., Cory Plasker, and Maqueline Weiss both of Atlanta.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Weinstein Hospice, or the charity of your choice. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11 AM. The funeral will be livestreamed. Please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Funeral arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-491-4999.

